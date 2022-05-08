Left Menu

Rainfall expected in parts of Odisha on May 10-11, says Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday said that rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri in Odisha on May 10 and 11.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-05-2022 05:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 05:12 IST
Rainfall expected in parts of Odisha on May 10-11, says Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday said that rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri in Odisha on May 10 and 11.

Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th, he added.

"Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th. Rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on May 10th and 11th," Jena told mediapersons in Bhunaneswar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022