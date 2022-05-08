Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 92.1 million cubic meters (mcm) on May 8 compared with 92.4 mcm on May 7.

