Left Menu

Farmers dump turmeric produce outside BJP MP Arvind's residence

Farmers dumped turmeric produce in front of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's residence in Perkit village in Armoor in Nizamabad district.

ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 14:32 IST
Farmers dump turmeric produce outside BJP MP Arvind's residence
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers dumped turmeric produce in front of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's residence in Perkit village in Armoor in Nizamabad district. Farmers also raised slogans against the BJP MP.

Speaking to ANI, Arvind said, "Kalvakuntla Kavitha was rejected by people as an MP and she is indulging in hooliganism in the district. She was defeated for not performing for five years. The irony is she is the daughter of Telangana CM, she could not get Rs 10 lakh in five years." In the Modi government's reformative governance, turmeric price touched Rs 10,000 in Nizamabad and Rs 12,000 in Sangli, he said.

Arvind had earlier promised the farming community in Nizamabad, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that if elected as MP, he would get the turmeric board sanctioned to the district and the proper minimum support prices fixed for both turmeric and red jowar. Earlier, a similar incident had taken place where people claiming themselves as farmers had dumped the paddy in front of MP Arvind's house. MP Arvind claimed that they are labour enacting as farmers hired by local Armour MLA Jeevan Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022