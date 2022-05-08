Farmers dump turmeric produce outside BJP MP Arvind's residence

Farmers dumped turmeric produce in front of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's residence in Perkit village in Armoor in Nizamabad district. Farmers also raised slogans against the BJP MP.

Speaking to ANI, Arvind said, "Kalvakuntla Kavitha was rejected by people as an MP and she is indulging in hooliganism in the district. She was defeated for not performing for five years. The irony is she is the daughter of Telangana CM, she could not get Rs 10 lakh in five years." In the Modi government's reformative governance, turmeric price touched Rs 10,000 in Nizamabad and Rs 12,000 in Sangli, he said.

Arvind had earlier promised the farming community in Nizamabad, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that if elected as MP, he would get the turmeric board sanctioned to the district and the proper minimum support prices fixed for both turmeric and red jowar. Earlier, a similar incident had taken place where people claiming themselves as farmers had dumped the paddy in front of MP Arvind's house. MP Arvind claimed that they are labour enacting as farmers hired by local Armour MLA Jeevan Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)