Leopard strays into Army cantonment, rescued

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A full-grown leopard strayed into the Binnaguri Cantonment in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, triggering panic among the residents, forest officials said.

The forest department was soon informed about the leopard by the cantonment authorities, they said.

Forest personnel rescued the animal and took it to the Lataguri Environmental Observatory for treatment, the officials said.

After treatment there, it will be released into the wilds of north Bengal, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

