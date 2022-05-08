2 LeT top-listed terrorists neutralized in J-K's Kulgam, huge cache of ammunition recovered

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) top-listed terrorists were neutralized in an encounter in the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. "Last night, SSP Kulgam received information that two LeT terrorists are hiding in a double-storey building. Police and security forces cordoned off the area and started the search operation. Firing began from inside and we tried to protect the civilians from collateral damage," said IGP Kashmir.

"Both the top-listed terrorists were neutralized and an AK47, a pistol and many grenades were recovered," he added. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among two terrorists killed in an encounter. The Pakistani terrorist was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror crimes, while the other one trapped was a local terrorist.

"One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit and a local terrorist trapped in on-going encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The second killed was local terrorist Shahbaz Shah of Kulgam was involved in the killing of a civilian belonging to a minority community namely Satish Kumar Singh on April 13 in Kakran, Kulgam. (ANI)

