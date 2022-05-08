APEDA promoting exports of tissue culture plants

To promote exports of tissue culture plants, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) conducted a webinar, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The top ten countries importing tissue culture plants from India are the Netherlands, the US, Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia and Nepal. In 2020-21, India's exports of tissue culture plants stood at USD 17.17 million, with the Netherlands accounting for around 50 per cent of the shipments, it said.

APEDA has asked the exporters to provide a list of germplasm for particular plants/crops which can be imported from producing countries.

Exporters drew the attention of APEDA officials to issues such as increasing power costs, contamination issues in laboratories, cost of transportation of micro-propagated planting material, lack of harmonization in the HS code of Indian planting material with other nations and objections raised by the forest and quarantine departments which were posing challenges in the export of live planting material, it added.

