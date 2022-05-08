Woman accuses Rajasthan minister's son of raping her; Delhi Police files FIR

A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, raped her on multiple occasions over a year, following which the Delhi Police has registered a zero FIR, officials said on Sunday.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the Rajasthan Police has been intimated about the FIR and will further investigate the matter.

The case was registered on May 8 at a police station in North District under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Mahesh Joshi, the Minister for Public Health Engineering, could not be reached over phone for his reaction.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the minister's son raped her on several occasions between January 8 last year and April 17 this year and also promised to marry her.

The woman said she developed friendship with Rohit Joshi on Facebook last year and since then they have been in contact. The two met in Jaipur first and he allegedly invited her to Sawai Madhopur on January 8, 2021.

During their first meeting, she alleged, he spiked her drink and took advantage of it. When she woke up the next morning, he showed her naked photographs and videos which worried her, reads the FIR.

Mentioning about another meeting, she alleged that Rohit Joshi had also once met her in Delhi and forced himself upon her. ''Rohit made me stay at a hotel where he got our names registered as husband and wife. He then promised to marry me...but then he got drunk and abused me...He would beat me up and make obscene videos of me. He would threaten to upload them and make them viral...,'' the woman alleged.

She further stated that on August 11, 2021, she found out that she was pregnant with his baby and alleged that he forced her up take a pill but she didn't, the complainant stated.

According to the woman, the accused allegedly raped her on several occasions.

''Based on the complaint of the woman, we have registered a zero FIR. We have also informed the Rajasthan Police which will further investigate the matter,'' the senior Delhi Police officer said. A zero FIR can be registered anywhere in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)