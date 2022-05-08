Left Menu

Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates iron bridge at Sawarde village in Palghar's Mokhada

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with Palghar's Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse inaugurated an iron bridge for tribals in the Sawarde village of Mokhada town in the Palghar district on Sunday.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:51 IST
Iron bridge inaugurated by Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray at Sawarde village in Palghar's Mokhada.. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with Palghar's Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse inaugurated an iron bridge for tribals in the Sawarde village of Mokhada town in the Palghar district on Sunday. Thackeray said that with the inauguration of the iron bridge, the people of the tribal community in the Sawarde village will not have to risk their lives while trying to cross the river on wooden planks.

"Our Adivasi brethren from Sawarde village in Mokhada taluka had to cross the river on wooden planks, putting their lives at risk each day. To put an end to this, today, inaugurated an iron bridge with Guardian Minister of Palghar Dadaji Bhuse ji, ensuring safety for all," he said in a tweet. Earlier, the tribals in Sawarde village had to cross the river on wooden planks, putting their lives at risk each day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

