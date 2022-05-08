Eminent Odia litterateur passes away, CM Patnaik expresses grief

Eminent Odia litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He was 88 years old and had heart-related ailments.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of the eminent scholar. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said, "Late Kar has enriched Odia literature in various ways, he will always be remembered for his astounding contribution in promotion Odia culture and traditions, especially Jagannath Culture, today Odisha lost a proud son."

The last rites of Kar will be held with state honors. (ANI)

