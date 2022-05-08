Left Menu

Eminent Odia litterateur passes away, CM Patnaik expresses grief

Eminent Odia litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:55 IST
Eminent Odia litterateur passes away, CM Patnaik expresses grief
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent Odia litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He was 88 years old and had heart-related ailments.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of the eminent scholar. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said, "Late Kar has enriched Odia literature in various ways, he will always be remembered for his astounding contribution in promotion Odia culture and traditions, especially Jagannath Culture, today Odisha lost a proud son."

The last rites of Kar will be held with state honors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022