Left Menu

Ground-based research needed in Agriculture universities: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday has advocated the need for ground-based research in Agriculture Universities instead of campus-oriented research.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-05-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 03:15 IST
Ground-based research needed in Agriculture universities: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday has advocated the need for ground-based research in Agriculture Universities instead of campus-oriented research. He was speaking after inaugurating the World Bank aided national level Reward project and the Watershed Centre of Excellence at the GKVK campus.

Karnataka has 10 Agro-climatic zones and we are producing diverse crops like Ragi, Jowar, Pepper, and Coffee. Nature has been generous to Karnataka. The Agriculture Department should go for scientific schemes. Agroforestry, horticulture and dairy farming should be integrated with the farmland, Bommai said. "Serious thinking is needed about the production of seeds. More vigil is needed to curb the menace of spurious seeds. The entire process of seed production to marketing is being tracked," Bommai said.

Stressing the importance of groundwater recharge, Bommai said, Prime Minister Modi has launched the Amrit Sarovar Mission project to rejuvenate at least 75 irrigation lakes in a district, and it would be successfully implemented in the state, Bommai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022