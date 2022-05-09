Left Menu

Japan to ban Russian oil imports 'in principle' -PM Kishida

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-05-2022 04:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 04:17 IST
Japan will ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle," as part of a Group of Seven (G7) campaign to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday.

"For a country heavily dependent on energy imports, it's a very difficult decision. But G7 coordination is most important at a time like now," Kishida said, according to a statement released by the government.

