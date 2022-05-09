Japan to ban Russian oil imports 'in principle' -PM Kishida
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-05-2022 04:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 04:17 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan will ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle," as part of a Group of Seven (G7) campaign to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday.
"For a country heavily dependent on energy imports, it's a very difficult decision. But G7 coordination is most important at a time like now," Kishida said, according to a statement released by the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 10-Russia renews Mariupol attack, missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
WRAPUP 1-Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine says it hit Russian command post