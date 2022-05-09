Left Menu

Japan says Sakhalin 1, 2 projects are 'extremely important' for stable energy supply

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary said on Monday the Sakhalin 1 oil and Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Russia are "extremely important" for the country's stable energy supply and it does not intend to abandon its stake in the project.

Hirokazu Matsuno's remark came after Japan decided to phase out Russian oil imports after agreeing on a ban with other Group of Seven nations (G7) to counter Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

