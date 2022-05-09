Left Menu

Japan joins G-7 effort to quit Russian oil

Japan has also announced phasing out Russian coal imports.Japan will not ban imports from its own stakes in oil and natural gas projects in Russia, including those in Sakhalin, Kishida said.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:01 IST
Japan joins G-7 effort to quit Russian oil
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will slowly phase out Russian oil imports in unity with the Group of Seven's effort against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders from the G-7 countries met online Sunday and announced their commitment to ban or phase out Russian oil imports in their latest effort to pressure Moscow into ending its aggression on Ukraine.

"It's an extremely difficult decision for a country that mostly relies on energy imports, including oil," Kishida told reporters Monday. "But G-7 unity is most important right now," Kishida said it will be a gradual and slow process of phasing out Russian oil imports and that details and timeline will be decided later as the process requires securing alternative energy sources.

About 4% of Japanese oil imports come from Russia. Japan has also announced phasing out Russian coal imports.

Japan will not ban imports from its own stakes in oil and natural gas projects in Russia, including those in Sakhalin, Kishida said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

