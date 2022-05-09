Iran confirms upcoming visit of Qatar's Emir to Tehran

Qatar's Emir will visit Iran soon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday during a news conference.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will visit Iran, Germany, Britain, and other European states starting this week on a trip expected to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.

