Iran confirms upcoming visit of Qatar's Emir to Tehran

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:08 IST
Iran confirms upcoming visit of Qatar's Emir to Tehran
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Image Credit: President of Russia
Qatar's Emir will visit Iran soon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday during a news conference.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will visit Iran, Germany, Britain, and other European states starting this week on a trip expected to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.

