South Africa's Harmony Gold reports four mine deaths

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:35 IST
South African miner Harmony Gold on Monday reported that four workers died on Saturday in a maintenance-related accident at its Kusasalethu mine, 90 kilometers (55.92 miles) west of Johannesburg.

"Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited regrets to report that four of its employees have tragically lost their lives following an infrastructure maintenance-related incident on Saturday, 7 May 2022, at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in the Gauteng province," the company said in a statement.

Harmony, South Africa's biggest gold producer, said the affected part of the mine had been closed pending investigations.

