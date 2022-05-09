Will stand with truth, justice: Rajasthan Minister on rape allegation on his son

Reacting over allegations of rape on his son, Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi on Monday advocated for a strict probe into the matter and said that he will always stand with the truth and justice. "The media has informed us that a report has been registered. Police must probe strictly and in-depth. I will always stand with truth and justice in this matter or any other matter. Without any media trial, let the police do their work," Rajasthan Minister told media persons.

Earlier on Sunday, a zero FIR has been lodged with the Delhi Police against the son of a Rajasthan Minister for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman. The FIR was lodged at Sadar Bazaar Police station against the son of a Rajasthan Minister.

The woman has alleged that a man raped her on the pretext of marriage. An FIR has been transferred to Rajasthan for investigation. "On the basis of a complaint of rape by a woman, zero FIR has been registered at Sadar Bazaar Police station. The woman has alleged that a man raped her on the pretext of marriage. FIR to be transferred to Rajasthan for investigation," said Delhi Police.

The girl alleged that she has also been assaulted. She was in touch with the accused for a long time. The victim has alleged that the accused has her obscene photos and videos which he recorded while she was in an unconscious state.

"On 3 and 4 September 2021, I came to Delhi for an interview. The accused had already reached Delhi. He booked a room for me in a hotel and showed us as husband-wife. He promised me that he would marry me. After this, he raped me on many occasions and filmed it. He had threatened me with dire consequences if I dared to spill the beans. He told me that he is getting a divorce from his wife and that he would marry me. On many occasions, he thrashed me badly and forced me to dance. It was a huge trauma," the victim has stated in the FIR. Meanwhile, the police also came to know that the accused had made an affidavit in which the victim has stated that both are major and have made physical relations of their own will. (ANI)

