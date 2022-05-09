Left Menu

Maha: Sangh special training programme begins

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:25 IST
More than 700 RSS swayamsevaks are participating in a special 25-day training programme which commenced on Monday at the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir here in Maharashtra. A Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary informed that Sangh volunteers from various states in the age group of 18 to 40 years have been selected to participate in the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsha' training programme. Former RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi was present at the inauguration function. The Sangh functionary said that 735 swayamsevaks are participating in the training programme with 35 Prant Pramukhs and 96 teachers. The training session will conclude on June 2. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir is a memorial located in the Reshimbagh area dedicated to K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, who were the first two leaders of the RSS.

