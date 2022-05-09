All efforts should be made to use Steel and Cement in construction of roads: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has emphasized that proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw material and effective marketing all of these are necessary for successful completion of projects. Inaugurating Mobile Cold Mixer Cum Paver Machine & Patch Fill Machine for pothole repair by CSIR-CRRI he said most important thing in road sector is that cost of construction has to be reduced and quality of construction has to be improved. The minister said patent registration of any technology is not the end of the matter. He said till the patent is not commercialized and fully utilized it is the responsibility of the organization to do regular follow-ups and take it to final culmination .

Shri Gadkari said due to various reasons there is hesitancy in the system to adopt proven technology. He said total synchronization in communication, coordination and cooperation is required for implementing new systems and technologies. The Minister complimented CSIR for their design in construction of cement -concrete road in Nagpur in 1997 which has not seen any potholes till date. He said all efforts should be made to use alternatives to Steel and Cement in construction of roads.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, increasing application of Science and Technology in the Road Transport and Highways sector is adding great value to India's developmental journey. He said, the use of affordable, sustainable and recyclable technologies in the sector is fast building the arterial network of India. He reiterated that India's ascent in coming decades will be determined through Science, Technology and Innovation.

Referring to the dedication of two equipment of 'Mobile Cold Mixer Cum Paver' for constructing black top layer using bitumen emulsion and 'Patch Fill Machine' for Pothole repair to the nation, Dr Singh said, these are the perfect examples of Atmanirbhar India as both the equipment are completely built indigenously. The Minister said, Cold Mixer and Patch Fill Machine will play a significant role in building roads and Highways in Hilly States of India, particularly in the North-Eastern Region.

(With Inputs from PIB)