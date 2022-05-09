Left Menu

Ukrainian president calls for moves to unblock ports to allow wheat exports

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:09 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Monday for immediate moves to open Ukrainian ports blockaded by Russia to allow wheat exports and prevent a global food crisis.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app after speaking to European Council President Charles Michel, who was visiting the Ukrainian city of Odesa, Zelenskiy wrote: "It is important to prevent a food crisis in the world caused by Russia's aggressive actions."

"Immediate measures must be taken to unblock Ukrainian ports for wheat exports," he wrote.

