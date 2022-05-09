Left Menu

PM Modi expresses distress at loss of lives in Telangana road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident in Kamareddy district in Telangana.Eight people, including six women, died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:09 IST
PM Modi expresses distress at loss of lives in Telangana road accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident in Kamareddy district in Telangana.

Eight people, including six women, died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening. The PMO tweeted quoting Modi, ''Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022