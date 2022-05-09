PM Modi expresses distress at loss of lives in Telangana road accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident in Kamareddy district in Telangana.Eight people, including six women, died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident in Kamareddy district in Telangana.
Eight people, including six women, died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening. The PMO tweeted quoting Modi, ''Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.''
