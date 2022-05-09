Left Menu

Karnataka minister meets envoys, invites them to Global Investors Meet

09-05-2022
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Monday met the envoys of several countries in New Delhi and invited them to attend the three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Bengaluru from November 2.

The minister met Dr Stephan Grabherr, Germany Deputy Chief of Mission; South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok; Japanese Deputy Chief of Mission Kunihiko Kawazu; British Deputy Trade Commissioner Rhiannon Harries and invited the diplomats to attend the investors' summit and make investments in Karnataka, his office said in a statement.

In his meetings with the envoys in the national capital, Nirani explained the opportunities available for investors in Karnataka and invited them to make investments in the state, the statement read.

He explained to them the measures taken by the government for businesses to flourish in the state and assured all the assistance to the investors.

