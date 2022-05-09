EU's von der Leyen to meet Hungary's Orban on Monday -spokesman
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is travelling to Hungary and going to meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban later in the day to discuss issues related to European security of energy supply, a commission spokesman said on Twitter on Monday.
Hungary has been one of the few EU member states blocking the approval of a new round of sanctions on Russia that includes an oil embargo.
