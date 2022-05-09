Duterte-Carpio, Philippine leader's daughter, set to win vice presidency
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:37 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The daughter of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte secured enough votes to win the country's vice presidential election, an unofficial tally of the poll body showed on Monday.
Duterte-Carpio is also the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was leading in the presidential election count by a huge margin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Philippines
Advertisement