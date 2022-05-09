Left Menu

Philippines' Marcos takes lead required to secure presidency

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:03 IST
Philippines' Marcos takes lead required to secure presidency
Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines has recorded enough votes to win the country's presidential election, an unofficial tally of the poll body showed on Monday.

Marcos's huge lead means a comeback by his presidential rivals is not possible, based on Reuters calculations using the poll body's data.

