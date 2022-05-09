Philippines' Marcos takes lead required to secure presidency
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:03 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines has recorded enough votes to win the country's presidential election, an unofficial tally of the poll body showed on Monday.
Marcos's huge lead means a comeback by his presidential rivals is not possible, based on Reuters calculations using the poll body's data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr
- Philippines
- Marcos
Advertisement