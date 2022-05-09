Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:04 IST
Business briefs
Mining giant Vedanta on Monday announced the launch of Spark 2, a global corporate open innovation and accelerator initiative.

The programme aims to enable startups that leverage transformative and sustainable technologies to create large scale impact.

The startups chosen under the programme will work in partnership with Vedanta's group companies that has operations across three continents.

''In line with its mission to support startups, Vedanta, the globally diversified energy & resources conglomerate, has launched Spark 2.0,'' the company said in a statement.

*** Bank of Baroda launches digital co-lending platform * State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday launched an end-to-end digital platform to facilitate co-lending of loans in partnership with NBFCs.

The platform provides integration between the bank and multiple Non-Bank Financial Company (NBFC) partners to strengthen, accelerate and simplify the co-lending process, a release said.

It uses rule-based algorithms for underwriting, enables credit assessment checks, enables retail, MSME, agri co-lending product offerings and increases process efficiency, the bank said.

