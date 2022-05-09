Left Menu

EU chief seeks unanimity on oil ban proposal

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:17 IST
EU chief seeks unanimity on oil ban proposal
File photo
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is travelling to Hungary in a bid to secure unanimity on the EU's executive arm's proposal to ban oil imports from Russia.

A spokesman for the European Commission said von der Leyen will meet with Hungary Prime minister Viktor Orban on Monday to discuss "issues related to European security of energy supply." Hungary has blocked progress in discussions to adopt the sixth EU package of sanctions targeting Russia for its war in Ukraine, and ambassadors from the 27 EU countries have so far failed to agree on the details of the new round of measures.

Von der Leyen has proposed having EU member nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

Hungary says it will not vote for the proposed sanctions, saying it would have the effect of an "atomic bomb" on its economy and would destroy its "stable energy supply."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

