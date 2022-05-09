Left Menu

Spain has EU green light for gas price proposal - spokesperson

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:38 IST
Spain has EU green light for gas price proposal - spokesperson
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The governments of Spain and Portugal have received the green light from the European Commission for their joint proposal to introduce a temporary cap on reference prices of gas and coal used by power plants, a spokesperson for Spain's representation to the European Union said on Monday.

Spain will present a legal instrument to implement the proposal and set out the details of how it would work as soon as possible, potentially as early as Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022