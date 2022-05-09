Spain has EU green light for gas price proposal - spokesperson
09-05-2022
The governments of Spain and Portugal have received the green light from the European Commission for their joint proposal to introduce a temporary cap on reference prices of gas and coal used by power plants, a spokesperson for Spain's representation to the European Union said on Monday.
Spain will present a legal instrument to implement the proposal and set out the details of how it would work as soon as possible, potentially as early as Tuesday, the spokesperson said.
