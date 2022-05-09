Left Menu

Yellen to travel to Warsaw and Brussels ahead of G7 finance officials' meeting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:42 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Warsaw on May 14 and Brussels on May 16 ahead of the G7 finance ministers' meeting that she will attend in Bonn, Germany on May 19 and 20, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Yellen and U.S. allies will continue during her overseas trip efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Yellen will also work with counterparts to advance a global deal to revamp corporate taxes and institute a global minimum tax, and to "combat the climate crisis, strengthen the global health architecture, and address the rising threat of global food insecurity resulting from Russia's war," Treasury said.

Leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Sunday pledged in a call to G7 nations committed on Sunday to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil as the United States unveiled sanctions against Gazprombank executives and other businesses to punish Russia for the invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

