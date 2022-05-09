Cong panel suggests 3-year cooling-off period after 5-year term of AICC, PCC office-bearers: Sources

Ahead of the Congress 'Chintan Shivir', the party's working group on organisational matters has suggested a three-year cooling-off period for office-bearers of the all-India and state units after a maximum tenure of five years, sources said on Monday.

The working group headed by Mukul Wasnik has made several recommendations for an overhaul of the organisation, including adopting the ''one person, one post'' formula.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), at its meeting on Monday, discussed the recommendations.

Party leaders will further deliberate on these recommendations at the 'Chintan Shivir', to be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13 to 15, and take a final call.

The panel suggested that all office-bearers of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) should have a maximum tenure of five years, followed by a three-year cooling-off period.

Another working group on agriculture, headed by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has suggested a legal guarantee for MSP (minimum support price) of all crops and making it punishable for anyone buying crops below the fixed rate.

The panel has also suggested that the MSP of crops be fixed according to the ''C-2 formula'' of the Swaminathan committee.

It has also suggested that the Fasal Bima Yojna is not adequate for farmers and has called for fixing of import-import tariffs after consultation with the peasantry.

The party has formed six separate groups to discuss matters related to the welfare of SCs/STs, women and minorities, youth affairs, agriculture, organisational matters, political and economic issues, and make recommendations.

While Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is the convener for the political matter group, P Chidambaram is the convener for the panel on economic affairs.

The conveners of all the groups laid down their recommendations at the CWC meeting. The CWC discussed them and suggested various changes. The recommendations will be further discussed at the 'Chintan Shivir'.

