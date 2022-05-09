Left Menu

J-K: Two civilians injured in Shopian encounter

Two civilians got injured during an encounter that broke out in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two civilians got injured during an encounter that broke out in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Police informed that the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment and one of them is in a critical situation.

"During initial cordon and search operation, #terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two #civilians got #injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened, details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Both the #injured #civilians have been #airlifted to #Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," it further said in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

