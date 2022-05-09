Left Menu

J-K: 3 killed in cloudburst in Budgam

A woman and her two sons were killed after a cloudburst hit central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday late afternoon.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two sons were killed after a cloudburst hit central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday late afternoon. Those killed in the incident were identified as Boori Begum (45) wife of Mohammad Saleem Mansoori and their two sons Mohammad Rayees Mansoori (21) and Kaiss Mansoori (17), residents of Khwaday district Barali UP.

The incident took place at Chandapora village of the district here when the members of the family were working in a brick kiln in the area. The police said that it has taken the matter into cognizance. (ANI)

