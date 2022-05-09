Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen sees progress in talks with Hungary on Russian oil ban

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels. "This evening's discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security", von der Leyen said in a tweet. "We made progress, but further work is needed", she added.

"We made progress, but further work is needed", she added. Von der Leyen said she would convene a video conference with other countries in the region to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

