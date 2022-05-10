Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates EV charging station in Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated an EV charging station powered by bio-gas in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:33 IST
"I think it's the first such charging point in the country. We're looking at a lot of public transport and private transport moving towards electric mobility," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

