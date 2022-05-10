Left Menu

Telangana likely to receive thunderstorm with lightning during next two days, says MET Director Naga Ratna

Under the influence of SCS Asani, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places in some districts during the next 4-5 days, informed Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Director Naga Ratna on Monday.

Telangana likely to receive thunderstorm with lightning during next two days, says MET Director Naga Ratna
Under the influence of SCS Asani, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places in some districts during the next 4-5 days, informed Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Director Naga Ratna on Monday. During the next two days, Telangana is likely to have a thunderstorm with lightning, she added.

Earlier on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist RK Jenamani informed that the severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is likely to recurve over the sea away from the coast, and would not cross Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal. The weather department earlier predicted that under the influence of Asani, some coastal districts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall from May 10 onwards.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10 and over the Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has put on alert its employees and disaster management teams in view of the Cyclone.

Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese. (ANI)

