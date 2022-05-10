Left Menu

Punjab: BSF foils smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Tuesday foiled another smuggling attempt through a Pakistani drone, said BSF Punjab Frontier.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:35 IST
Punjab: BSF foils smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone
Visual of drone (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Tuesday foiled another smuggling attempt through a Pakistani drone, said BSF Punjab Frontier. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan and brought it down. The drone was carrying nine packets, added the BSF.

"Yesterday around 11.15 pm, our soldiers heard the humming of a drone flying over the fence and fired 9 shots toward the flying object, "said Amritsar BSF DIG B Singh. "During the search, we recovered a hexacopter drone and seized around 10 kg of heroin. The drone was coming from the Pakistan side," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022