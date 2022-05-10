Left Menu

Maha govt allots 40 acre land for Thane rural police HQ

The state revenue department on Monday sanctioned 40 acre land in Vashere and Sape villages of Bhiwandi town for the establishment of the Thane rural police headquarters, said a release issued by the office of district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:07 IST
Maha govt allots 40 acre land for Thane rural police HQ
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra revenue department has allotted 40 acre land in Bhiwandi area here for setting up of the Thane district rural police headquarters, officials said on Tuesday.

Eight years ago, when Palghar district was carved out of Thane, the headquarters of rural police here remained in Thane city. The state revenue department on Monday sanctioned 40 acre land in Vashere and Sape villages of Bhiwandi town for the establishment of the Thane rural police headquarters, said a release issued by the office of district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde. Currently, the Thane rural police have 11 police stations and three sub-divisions - Murbad, Ganeshpuri and Sahapur - under their jurisidiction, covering parts of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad and Sahapur talukas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022