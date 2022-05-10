Maha govt allots 40 acre land for Thane rural police HQ

The Maharashtra revenue department has allotted 40 acre land in Bhiwandi area here for setting up of the Thane district rural police headquarters, officials said on Tuesday.

Eight years ago, when Palghar district was carved out of Thane, the headquarters of rural police here remained in Thane city. The state revenue department on Monday sanctioned 40 acre land in Vashere and Sape villages of Bhiwandi town for the establishment of the Thane rural police headquarters, said a release issued by the office of district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde. Currently, the Thane rural police have 11 police stations and three sub-divisions - Murbad, Ganeshpuri and Sahapur - under their jurisidiction, covering parts of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad and Sahapur talukas.

