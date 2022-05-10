Left Menu

Ukraine: Russia could target chemical sites

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 10-05-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 11:30 IST
Ukraine: Russia could target chemical sites
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country's chemical industries.

The claim by Ukraine's general staff wasn't immediately explained in a report Tuesday. However, it comes after oil depots and other industrial sites have been targeted by Russian shelling in the war.

The military said, "The possibility of sabotage at the chemical industry of Ukraine with further accusations of units of the armed forces of Ukraine is not ruled out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

