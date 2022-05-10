Ukraine: Russia could target chemical sites
The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country's chemical industries.
The claim by Ukraine's general staff wasn't immediately explained in a report Tuesday. However, it comes after oil depots and other industrial sites have been targeted by Russian shelling in the war.
The military said, "The possibility of sabotage at the chemical industry of Ukraine with further accusations of units of the armed forces of Ukraine is not ruled out."
