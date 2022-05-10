Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Brides narrowly escape getting married to wrong men during power failure

In a bizarre incident two brides narrowly escaped getting married to the wrong men during a power outage in Aslana village of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Venue of the wedding in MP's Aslana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bizarre incident two brides narrowly escaped getting married to the wrong men during a power outage in Aslana village of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Nikita, Karishma, and Komal - the three daughters of Ramesh Bheewere - were getting married on the same day at the same venue.

Nikita was to be married to Bhola while Karishma's wedding was fixed with Ganesh. The mix-up happened when Bhola and Ganesh mistakenly sat with each other's brides during a ritual on the wedding night.

The confusion took place amid darkness as both the brides wore similar dresses. However, the mistake was spotted right before the custom of seven circumambulations (saat phere), when the power supply returned.

The right couples were then matched and wedding rituals were completed. The incident has gone viral on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

