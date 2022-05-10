Left Menu

UGC seeks report from Sharda University over exam question on similarities between Hindutva, fascism

University Grant Commission (UGC) on Monday sought action taken report from Sharda University of Greater Noida reportedly on an "objectionable" question asked by it in a Political Science examination question paper on similarities between Hindutva and fascism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:11 IST
University Grant Commission (UGC) on Monday sought action taken report from Sharda University of Greater Noida reportedly on an "objectionable" question asked by it in a Political Science examination question paper on similarities between Hindutva and fascism. The Greater Noida-based private university asked the question in the examination of the first year of BA in Political Science (Hons.)

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain in a letter to Vice-Chancellor Sharda University said, "It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission through print and electronic media that an objectionable question was part of the question paper in the examination for the first year BA Political Science (Hons.) in your University. The students were asked in the question paper: "Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments". UGC Secretary Jain further the students have objected to the question and filed complaints with the University.

"It has also been noticed that the students objected to the question and filed a complaint with the University. Needless to say that asking students such questions is against the spirit and ethos of our country which is known for its inclusivity and homogeneity and such questions should not have been asked" "The University is requested to submit a detailed action taken report on the matter at the earliest highlighting the steps taken for non-recurrence of such incidents in University," Jain further asked. (ANI)

