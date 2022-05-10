Left Menu

Higher refining margins affecting prices at pump more than crude, says UAE minister

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:28 IST
Higher refining margins affecting prices at pump more than crude, says UAE minister
Suhail al-Mazrouei Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Higher oil refining margins, rather than simply the price of crude, are driving fuel costs for consumers, United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday, adding that figures show that the oil market is balanced. "Extreme volatility is not because of supply and demands it's because some don't want to buy certain crudes and it takes time for traders to move from one market to another," he said, alluding to efforts to bypass Russian crude.

"The idea of trying to boycott certain crude is going to be risky regardless of the motives behind that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022