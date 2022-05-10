Asked about possible nuclear strike, Russia says: it's all in our military doctrine
When asked if Russia would rule out a preventative tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday that a decision on the possible use of nuclear weapons was clearly set out in Russia's military doctrine, RIA reported.
"We have a military doctrine - everything is written there," Alexander Grushko was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying when asked if Moscow would rule out a preventative tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine.
