Asked about possible nuclear strike, Russia says: it's all in our military doctrine

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:47 IST
Alexander Grushko Image Credit: Wikipedia
When asked if Russia would rule out a preventative tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday that a decision on the possible use of nuclear weapons was clearly set out in Russia's military doctrine, RIA reported.

"We have a military doctrine - everything is written there," Alexander Grushko was quoted by state news agency RIA as saying when asked if Moscow would rule out a preventative tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine.

