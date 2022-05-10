Left Menu

At least 100 civilians still in Ukrainian city of Mariupol's steel works - mayor's aide

At least 100 civilians remain in a steel works that is under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city's mayor said on Tuesday. Mariupol has endured the most destructive fighting of the war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-05-2022
  • Ukraine

At least 100 civilians remain in a steelworks that is under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

Mariupol has endured the most destructive fighting of the war in Ukraine. The Azovstal steel plant is the last part of the city still in the hands of Ukrainian fighters. Ukraine had previously indicated that all civilians had left Azovstal, and Russia has said the evacuation of civilians from the plant is complete.

"In addition to the military, at least 100 civilians remain in the (Azovstal) shelters. However, this does not reduce the density of attacks by the occupiers," Mariupol mayoral aide Petro Andryushchenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks, and Reuters was unable to verify the situation at the sprawling plant.

