Francisco Domagoso concedes defeat in Philippine presidential election

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:18 IST
Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso on Tuesday conceded defeat in the Philippines presidential election after the poll body's unofficial tally showed Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the lead.

Domagoso, a former actor better known by his celebrity screen name "Isko Moreno", congratulated the winners via a Facebook announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

