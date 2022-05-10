Francisco Domagoso concedes defeat in Philippine presidential election
Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso on Tuesday conceded defeat in the Philippines presidential election after the poll body's unofficial tally showed Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the lead.
Domagoso, a former actor better known by his celebrity screen name "Isko Moreno", congratulated the winners via a Facebook announcement.
