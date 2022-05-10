Left Menu

IAEA still hopes for Iran deal but worried about nuclear activities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s chief said on Tuesday he is still hopeful for a deal between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear pact but that talks were struggling and the moment could be lost.

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s chief said on Tuesday he is still hopeful for a deal between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear pact but that talks were struggling and the moment could be lost. "We are, of course, still hopeful that some agreement is going to be reached within a reasonable time frame, although we have to recognize the fact that the window of opportunity could be closed any anytime," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said, speaking to European Parliament committees via webstream.

He said he had also warned Iran that the country was not being transparent enough about its nuclear activities. "In the last few months were able to identify traces of enriched uranium in places that had never been declared by Iran as places where any activity was taking place," he said.

