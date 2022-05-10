Left Menu

Uttarakhand Health Department reports 20 deaths during Chardham Yatra' 2022

Twenty people have died within six days of the onset of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The state Health Department reported that most of the deaths have been caused due to cardiac-related issues and altitude sickness.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:43 IST
Uttarakhand Health Department reports 20 deaths during Chardham Yatra' 2022
Chardham of Uttarakhand (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty people have died within six days of the onset of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The state Health Department reported that most of the deaths of pilgrims have been caused due to cardiac-related issues and altitude sickness. The Chardham Yatra began when the doors of Gangotri and Yamnotri Dham opened on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 3.

The doors for the pilgrimage at Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 6, whereas the ones for Badrinath Dham were opened on May 8. According to the information received from the administration of the Chardham Yatra, 14 passengers, including one Nepali labourer have died in Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham, till Monday; whereas five devotees have been reported dead in Kedarnath and one has died in Badrinath Dham.

Amid the number of deaths at Chardham, the Yatra organizers and administration are worried, as the excessive walking of devotees during the Chardham yatra is further taking a toll on the lives of old and ailing pilgrims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022