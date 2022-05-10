Man kills wife, then hangs himself

A man killed his wife by hitting her with an iron rod and then hanged himself at his residence in a remote village in North Tripura district, police said on Tuesday.

Somen Nath, who was suffering from a mental disorders for some time, was having lunch with his father-in-law while his wife Sanjita Nath was serving the food on Monday.

When his father-in-law went to wash his hands after finishing lunch, Somen suddenly hit his wife with an iron rod and she died on the spot, Officer-in-Charge (OC), Kanchapur police station, Krishnadhan Sarkar told PTI over the telephone on Tuesday.

When his father-in-law came to the room, Somen also attacked him, the police said.

''As the father-in-law ran away from the spot to save his life, the man rushed to the kitchen and hanged himself from a bamboo pole,'' the police officer said.

The OC said preliminary investigation reveals, that the man was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment.

"Sometimes Somen behaved like a normal person while sometimes he get furious over petty issues. But we don't know what exactly led the man to kill his wife on Monday. Police investigating both the incidents,'' he said.

