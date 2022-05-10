Arunachal government hikes DA and DR by three per cent

The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved the release of three percent Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to its employees and pensioners, with effect from January this year.

The announcement was made on Monday, officials said here Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who also holds the Finance, Planning, and Investment portfolios, in his official Twitter handle informed that the enhanced additional DA and DR at three percent would be drawn by the employees and pensioners along with their normal monthly salaries from May this year.

"Arrears for four months from January to April this year will be paid in cash to the employees and pensioners," Mein tweeted.

The central government on March 31 had announced a 3% hike in DA for its employee to 34 percent from 31 percent earlier, which would be effective from January this year.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister has directed all the heads of government departments to clear the pending pension cases of their respective departments by May 31 next.

"The retired government employees who have served the state for more than 30 years should not be made to suffer or run pillar to post for their pensions. Such situations cause financial hardships, especially to those falling in the groups C and D posts," Mein said during a review meeting here on Monday.

Mein directed the departmental heads to open pension cells in their respective departments and place dedicated and experienced staff, specifically to deal with the pension cases.

The deputy chief minister also directed the departmental heads to communicate the name of nodal officers to the directorate of audit and pension within 15 days and to ensure that all the government employees verify their service book within this month.

