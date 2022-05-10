Hungary's Orban, Macron discuss energy security issues

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has discussed issues related to Europe's energy security with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone on Tuesday, Orban's press chief told state news agency MTI, without giving any details.

Hungary is the most vocal critic of the EU's planned embargo on Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Orban on this project.

