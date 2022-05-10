Hungary's Orban, Macron discuss energy security issues
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has discussed issues related to Europe's energy security with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone on Tuesday, Orban's press chief told state news agency MTI, without giving any details.
Hungary is the most vocal critic of the EU's planned embargo on Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Orban on this project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French president Emmanuel Macron wins re-election: a victory with deep challenges
EU executive launches new bid to cut funds for Hungary over corruption
Hungary's Russian gas supply running smoothly -minister
Russian gas transit shipments via Bulgaria to Hungary coming as scheduled - minister
Hungary says "no obstacle" to signing agreement on EU recovery funds