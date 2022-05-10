Left Menu

Hungary's Orban, Macron discuss energy security issues

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:41 IST
Hungary's Orban, Macron discuss energy security issues
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has discussed issues related to Europe's energy security with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone on Tuesday, Orban's press chief told state news agency MTI, without giving any details.

Hungary is the most vocal critic of the EU's planned embargo on Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Orban on this project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

