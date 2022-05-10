Left Menu

Demolition drive at Delhi's New Friends Colony: SDMC Chairman says 'no religion targeted'

Central Zone South Delhi Municipal Corporation Chairman Rajpal Singh on Tuesday rebutted claims of targeting of any religious community, while a demolition drive was underway in Delhi's New Friends Colony.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:00 IST
Demolition drive at Delhi's New Friends Colony: SDMC Chairman says 'no religion targeted'
Visual of SDMC demolition drive at New Friends Colony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Central Zone South Delhi Municipal Corporation Chairman Rajpal Singh on Tuesday rebutted claims of targeting of any religious community, while a demolition drive was underway in Delhi's New Friends Colony. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "People are saying that we're carrying out the (demolition) drive to discriminate against a religious community ...we're doing this for their welfare. School buses, ambulances, and fire tenders should be able to cross. Public roads should be clear."

The Chairman further informed that some barricades on the road between Gurudwara to Ashoka Park were being cleared in today's drive. Speaking about the drive in Shaheen Bagh, Singh thanked the people for cooperating with the Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments.

"But still, there are encroachments (in Shaheen Bagh). We have identified them and are discussing it with the officials to remove them very soon. Bulldozers will be run again. Leaders who misguide people will be treated appropriately," he added. He reiterated that the demolition drive has nothing to do with religion and that "people need to change their thinking".

Singh also informed that the expenses incurred by SDMC to remove the encroachment will be recovered from the property owners. On Monday, local residents of Shaheen Bagh in the national capital protested as bulldozers rolled into the area for an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the SDMC. (ANI)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

