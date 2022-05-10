Leopard enters farmhouse, attacks pet dog
A leopard entered a farmhouse and attacked a dog there on Tuesday.
According to the Forest Department officials, the big cat attacked the dog belonging to Kaliappan this morning and he raised an alarm, sending the wild animal back into the forest in the district.
On a complaint, the officials said they visited the farmhouse and confirmed the presence of the leopard by its pugmarks. Meanwhile, the injured dog is being treated for wounds, they added.
